Senator Mike Braun hosts Workforce Roundtable

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senator Mike Braun held a Workforce Roundtable Tuesday, taking aim at a pair of grant programs aimed to help Hoosiers.

Among the attendees was Governor Eric Holcomb.

One of the programs pays tuition for Indiana students getting skills for the most in-demand jobs, which is especially because of the rising cost of education.

“Just because it might have been stigmatized years ago. That the only way in life you can succeed is with a four-year degree. It should be the spectrum. That was maybe an easier argument to make when it wasn’t the most expensive agreement you enter into, and it has no end in sight,” stated Senator Mike Braun.

Senator Braun will host future roundtables focusing on CTE in grades K-12 and apprenticeships.

