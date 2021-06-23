OFD gives firework safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

Birthday Club
OFD gives firework safety tips ahead of 4th of July
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Fourth of July is just around the corner and lots of people are buying fireworks.

Owensboro fire officials say to make sure whoever is setting off the fireworks is an adult who is sober. They also need to be wearing proper hand and eye protection.

Battalion Chief Steve Leonard tells us fireworks that aren’t handled carefully can end a celebration quickly.

“Each year across the country, hand injuries are the largest number of injuries for obvious reasons. You’re dealing with something that burns, and you are dealing with something that explodes,” stated Battalion Chief Leonard. “And you are never going to be quicker than a firework.”

Fire officials suggest contacting your local fire station to learn more about the regulations for your area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

