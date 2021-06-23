New restaurant and brewery opening in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new brewery is coming to Owensboro.

Officials with Goodwood Brewing Company tell us they are moving into the Enclave building.

The $12 million dollar building was completed in 2019. It sits at 101 Frederica Street.

Goodwood Brewing menu

Goodwood Brewing beer

Goodwood Brewing hot sauce list

The Louisville based brewery plans to open in December or January.

In addition to Louisville, their locations include Frankfort, Lexington, and Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.