Muhlenberg Co. bridge closed after excavator hits underpass

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County bridge is closed after an excavator hit the underpass.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it happened on Henry Oats Road that stretches over the Western Kentucky Parkway.

We’re told barriers will be in place on KY 2692 to keep traffic off the overpass, and the closure will be in place indefinitely.

KTC says a detour will not be set up, and one lane of the westbound direction is open to traffic.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

