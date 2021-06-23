Birthday Club
Leaders approve building demo to build apartments in Princeton

Princeton city leaders approved plans this week to demolish the old Franklin School building to create 24 apartments.
Princeton city leaders approved plans this week to demolish the old Franklin School building to create 24 apartments.(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders approved plans to demolish the old Franklin School building to create 24 apartments.

[PREVIOUS: Princeton City Council supports housing development plans]

Gibson County Economic Development says the project will address serious housing needs in the county as well as boost revenue.

This is because the property will be back on tax rolls.

By July, project leaders say they hope to have tax credits applied for so they can start construction in 2022.

