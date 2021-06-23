Birthday Club
Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was all about recognizing the Jasper Wildcats as the baseball team returned from Indianapolis to celebrate with their community.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Raiders, Wildcats win state titles in Indianapolis]

Fire trucks and police escorts took the team around very proud Jasper fans, who gathered at Ruxer Field to cheer on their champions. Many attended the game to help propel their Wildcats to victory.

“I was front row - I was like Conner got this awesome hit, Ross got this awesome hit - I just got goosebumps,” Emma Shelton said. “It was phenomenal. I can’t even describe the sensation you got being there. The atmosphere was awesome.”

Even from the field, players could feel the community’s presence.

“When I got up on the mound, I looked around and took a deep breathe and I’m like ‘Oh my lord, our entire town is up here.’” Jasper senior pitcher Grant Stratton said. “The stands were packed and I was very nervous at first, but I think them being there sort of calmed me down, knowing they all had my back.”

The parade ended with speeches from the seniors and Jasper head coach Terry Gobert, who thanked both their team and community for guiding them to victory.

Tuesday’s victory was the sixth state title in school history for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

