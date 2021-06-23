Birthday Club
Ind. reports 6 new COVID deaths

Indiana COVID-19
(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 213 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 752,108 confirmed cases and 13,392 deaths.

According to the state map, there are four new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick and Posey Counties, one new case in Dubois County, and zero new cases in Perry, Gibson, Spencer, and Pike Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,565 cases, 400 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,224 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,864 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,872 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,743 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,455 cases, 95 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,345 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,383 cases, 34 deaths

