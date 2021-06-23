Birthday Club
Indiana DNR probing songbird deaths, illnesses in 5 counties

((Source: CNews/James Gullage))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana wildlife officials are investigating reports of dead and dying songbirds in five counties that suffered from ailments seen in birds in several other states.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday it’s working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center in its investigation.

The DNR says the bird deaths and illnesses have been reported in Monroe, Clark and Jefferson counties in southern Indiana and LaGrange and Lake counties in northern Indiana.

Several bird species, including blue jay, American robin and Northern cardinal, have been affected and displayed neurological signs of illness as well as eye swelling and crusty discharge.

