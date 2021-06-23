Hyatt Place Hotel opens in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You now have a new place to stay in downtown Evansville as the Hyatt Place Hotel is opening its doors for the first time Wednesday.

Later today, the mayor and other city officials will be at the new hotel to celebrate its grand opening.

They first broke ground on the project back in 2018, so it’s been a long time coming.

[Previous: Plans set to open Hyatt Place in June]

The opening of the $18 million hotel is great for the community and the tourism industry.

As new hotels open, more events can come to town to boost the economy.

The hotel has 139 rooms with four suites, event spaces as well as a bar and lounge.

It’s also close to places like the Ford Center, Old National Events Plaza and other events that could be happening downtown this summer.

The city is hopeful it will encourage more people to come to this area of Evansville.

