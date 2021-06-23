Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the homicide investigation continues into the death of Brittany Wicklein, some of her high school classmates are remembering her.

As we’ve reported, Wicklein was found dead in the Atlanta area. Just days before, Atlanta Police said witnesses reported her getting into a car.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta]

Burton said he first heard of her disappearance just a few days ago.

Now, Council Vice President Burton said he is just hanging on to the memories of Brittany.

“You know, you never expect someone you went to school with to die so prematurely,” said Burton. “But, here we are. And you know, the unfortunate reality is, you know, this wasn’t the first person that we went to school with that, you know, has passed on, but it never gets easier hearing that someone who you have so many memories with no longer living.”

14 News reached out to South Fulton Police to get an update. According to the Atlanta Police Department, they are the agency handling the investigation.

We have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Left: Abbeymay Strange. Right: Agnes Miles.
Police: 3 arrested after trying to cash fraudulent check at Evansville bank
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Tri-State brewing companies helping Damsel Brew Pub owners after loss of son
Tri-State brewing companies helping Damsel Brew Pub owners after loss of son

Latest News

COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center ends Wednesday
COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center ends Wednesday
Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title
Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title
No injuries reported following house fire in Warrick Co.
No injuries reported following house fire in Warrick Co.
Hyatt Place opens in downtown Evansville
Hyatt Place opens in downtown Evansville