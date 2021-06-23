High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the homicide investigation continues into the death of Brittany Wicklein, some of her high school classmates are remembering her.

As we’ve reported, Wicklein was found dead in the Atlanta area. Just days before, Atlanta Police said witnesses reported her getting into a car.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta]

Burton said he first heard of her disappearance just a few days ago.

Now, Council Vice President Burton said he is just hanging on to the memories of Brittany.

“You know, you never expect someone you went to school with to die so prematurely,” said Burton. “But, here we are. And you know, the unfortunate reality is, you know, this wasn’t the first person that we went to school with that, you know, has passed on, but it never gets easier hearing that someone who you have so many memories with no longer living.”

14 News reached out to South Fulton Police to get an update. According to the Atlanta Police Department, they are the agency handling the investigation.

We have not yet heard back.

