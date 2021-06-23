Birthday Club
Funeral plans set for Madisonville toddler killed in fire

Calvin Lynn Colson
Calvin Lynn Colson(Beshear Funeral Home)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The two-year-old boy who died Sunday night in a Madisonville fire will be laid to rest Thursday.

According to Calvin Colson’s obituary from Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral is set for 2 p.m.

Calvin will be buried at Dunn Cemetery.

[Previous: Toddler killed in Madisonville fire]

Officials say he died of smoke inhalation after fire broke out at his home in the Meadowlark Subdivision.

Two siblings made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

