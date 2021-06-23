Birthday Club
Fit Tight Covers opens new headquarters in Evansville

Fit Tight Covers.
Fit Tight Covers.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fit Tight Covers unveiled their new headquarters in Evansville with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning.

The headquarters is at 1200 N. Willow Road Suite 100, and officials say it is a $2 million investment into the community.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and members of the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

Officials say Fit Tight Covers designs and fabricates removable and reusable thermal insulation covers for commercial and industrial mechanical piping and equipment.

