Farmers urge drivers to be cautious around farming equipment

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Harvest season is coming up, which is why you’ll often see big tractors out on the road this time of year.

Farmers have to drive through town to get from field to field. Their tractors will move slow and take up a lot of space, but they say passing them when it’s not safe can be dangerous.

Farmer Brian French says drivers should keep their distance. He recommends at least 15 to 20 feet because farmers can’t see you if you’re too close behind.

French says to try not to get too impatient. When there’s room, tractors will pull over to let drivers pass through.

Passing too early can cause head-on collisions with opposing traffic.

“If directly behind us so close that you’re five foot from the back of us, we can’t see you back there because our equipment’s so big and wide. If you’re 15 to 20 foot behind, that’s enough room in between that we can see you back there and let you around when we can,” explained French.

French says they’re doing their best to put food from their farms on your tables, so try to be patient.

