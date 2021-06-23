CenterPoint Energy Foundation donates $40K to Evansville skatepark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The CenterPoint Energy Foundation has donated $40,000 to Evansville’s Riverfront Sunset Skatepark.

The money will go towards the completion of a free, public skatepark on Evansville’s riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone.

This project will connect Micky’s Kingdom Playground to the new Evansville Water & Sewer Utility pump station project along the Greenway.

“We are proud to support another excellent quality of life initiative in the Evansville Region,” said Amanda Schmitt, President of the CenterPoint Energy Foundation. “The collaborative effort that brought this project to fruition is a model to the community, and we are excited to be part of another way to enhance the vibrancy of this city.”

Officials say the skatepark is now more than 65% funded thanks to recent fundraising events.

We’re told the next fundraiser give back is at High Score Saloon on Friday at 5 p.m.

