Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

CenterPoint Energy Foundation donates $40K to Evansville skatepark

(WFIE)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The CenterPoint Energy Foundation has donated $40,000 to Evansville’s Riverfront Sunset Skatepark.

The money will go towards the completion of a free, public skatepark on Evansville’s riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone.

This project will connect Micky’s Kingdom Playground to the new Evansville Water & Sewer Utility pump station project along the Greenway.

“We are proud to support another excellent quality of life initiative in the Evansville Region,” said Amanda Schmitt, President of the CenterPoint Energy Foundation. “The collaborative effort that brought this project to fruition is a model to the community, and we are excited to be part of another way to enhance the vibrancy of this city.”

Officials say the skatepark is now more than 65% funded thanks to recent fundraising events.

We’re told the next fundraiser give back is at High Score Saloon on Friday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Left: Abbeymay Strange. Right: Agnes Miles.
Police: 3 arrested after trying to cash fraudulent check at Evansville bank
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Crews called to Owensboro crash
OPD identifies driver in deadly single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Daviess Co. High School graduate featured on reboot of NBC show
Daviess Co. High School graduate featured on reboot of NBC show
Hyatt Place Hotel opens in downtown Evansville
Hyatt Place Hotel opens in downtown Evansville
Calvin Lynn Colson
Funeral plans set for Madisonville toddler killed in fire
Sinkhole on Morgan Ave.
Traffic Alert: Morgan Ave. expected to open Friday morning