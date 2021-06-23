Brilliant Sunshine, Low Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High temps only reached 77-degrees on Tuesday under sunny skies with low humidity. Another chilly start under clear skies as lows drop into the mid-50s. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with high temps near 80-degrees.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer behind southerly winds. High temps in the upper 80s with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms late Thursday night.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat remains low.

