Brilliant Sunshine, Low Humidity

6/22 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High temps only reached 77-degrees on Tuesday under sunny skies with low humidity. Another chilly start under clear skies as lows drop into the mid-50s. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with high temps near 80-degrees.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer behind southerly winds. High temps in the upper 80s with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms late Thursday night.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat remains low.

