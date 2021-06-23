Briarpatch changing ownership after 34 years

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - A Daviess County staple is changing ownership.

Pat and Kathy Buntin have been the owners of the Briarpatch for 34 years. It’s the place they met and have spent many years since getting to know their customers. They tell us that will be the hardest part about moving on.

Mike Courtney, owner of two GD Ritzy restaurants will be taking over.

“I know a lot of customers by their first name and get around with them. It’s going to be tough to walk away from that. We have customers that come in regularly two to three times a week cause you know it’s their place to eat, which is nice,” shared the Buntin’s.

Now that they’re retiring, Pat and Kathy say they’ll be spending plenty of time with their grandkids.

