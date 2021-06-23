Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Briarpatch changing ownership after 34 years

By William Putt
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - A Daviess County staple is changing ownership.

Pat and Kathy Buntin have been the owners of the Briarpatch for 34 years. It’s the place they met and have spent many years since getting to know their customers. They tell us that will be the hardest part about moving on.

Mike Courtney, owner of two GD Ritzy restaurants will be taking over.

“I know a lot of customers by their first name and get around with them. It’s going to be tough to walk away from that. We have customers that come in regularly two to three times a week cause you know it’s their place to eat, which is nice,” shared the Buntin’s.

Now that they’re retiring, Pat and Kathy say they’ll be spending plenty of time with their grandkids.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little boy killed in house fire
Toddler killed in Madisonville fire
Crews called to Owensboro crash
OPD identifies driver in deadly single-vehicle crash
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. motorcycle crash
Jessica Woodby
Woman arrested after 3 kids found alone in apartment, deputies say

Latest News

Muhlenberg Co. bridge closed after excavator hits underpass
Southridge, Jasper playing for state titles in Indianapolis
Southridge, Jasper playing for state titles in Indianapolis
CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mariah, Alec, Brandon -- (Photo by:...
Daviess Co. High School graduate featured on reboot of NBC show
City of Owensboro adds Lincoln statue to art collection
City of Owensboro adds Lincoln statue to art collection