Authorities in Union Co. looking for suspect in camper theft

Union Co. authorities looking for suspect involved in camper theft.
Union Co. authorities looking for suspect involved in camper theft.(Union County Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Union County are looking to identify a suspect involved in stealing a camper trailer near Caseyville.

They say the camper was taken on Sunday, June 19.

Officials have surveillance pictures of the man appearing to stop at the Smokin Joes in the Y community to fill his tank with gas.

They say he left without paying.

According to the sheriff’s office, the camper was found in southern Illinois, where it looked like it came loose from the truck.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man and his passenger.

If you know who these people are or anything regarding the incident, you should contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

