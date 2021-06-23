Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on a neglect charge after officials say an infant in his care tested positive for meth.

Police say this happened back on June 1 when 40-year-old Floyd Edwards Jr. agreed to watch the child while the child’s parents went out.

When the parents returned around 2:30 a.m., officials say the child was crying hysterically. The mother made a fresh bottle to try to calm her down.

According to an affidavit, the baby then vomited up the formula before the child’s body started shaking.

The parents drove her to the hospital where officials found methamphetamine in her urine.

That affidavit states that Edwards had a friend come over earlier in the day.

He told authorities the friend used a bottle of water to wash out his meth pipe. Edwards told them that he believes his friend poured the water from the pipe back into the plastic bottle.

Edwards says he thinks his friend left that bottle on the counter instead of throwing it away. He told officers that he used that plastic bottle to make a bottle for the baby while he was watching her.

Authorities say Edwards directed them to the trash can, saying the bottle should still be in the trash.

Officials found the bottle and say it later tested positive for meth.

According to the affidavit, the baby was released from the hospital after two days of treatment and observation.

Edwards is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

