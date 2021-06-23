Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

2 people arrested following chase in stolen truck

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges in two states after deputies chased down a stolen truck.

The sheriff’s office says they got word from Henderson police about that truck in their area.

Officers tried to stop it but eventually called off the chase.

Mt. Carmel police got involved when the truck came back into Illinois and continued to drive away from officers.

The truck hit a Wabash County cruiser at Third and Elm streets and continued over the Wabash River Bridge into Gibson County.

Skylar Johnson and Brent McPhall were arrested by Indiana State Police when the chase ended near the Crawleyville area.

Both are facing charges in Indiana and Illinois.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Left: Abbeymay Strange. Right: Agnes Miles.
Police: 3 arrested after trying to cash fraudulent check at Evansville bank
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Crews called to Owensboro crash
OPD identifies driver in deadly single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 6/23
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 6/23
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 6/23