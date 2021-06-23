2 people arrested following chase in stolen truck

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges in two states after deputies chased down a stolen truck.

The sheriff’s office says they got word from Henderson police about that truck in their area.

Officers tried to stop it but eventually called off the chase.

Mt. Carmel police got involved when the truck came back into Illinois and continued to drive away from officers.

The truck hit a Wabash County cruiser at Third and Elm streets and continued over the Wabash River Bridge into Gibson County.

Skylar Johnson and Brent McPhall were arrested by Indiana State Police when the chase ended near the Crawleyville area.

Both are facing charges in Indiana and Illinois.

