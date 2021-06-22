Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Madisonville fire crews are investigating after a toddler died in a house fire Sunday night. Officials tell us three children were inside the home when it started.

Unemployment benefits for Hoosiers ended over the weekend. Companies across the state hope this means more open job positions will fill up.

The Senate will consider the “For the People Act” later today. Democrats say it will make voting easier, but Republicans say it’s designed to help Democrats win future elections.

A pair of Dubois County baseball teams are ready to knock it out of the park in Indianapolis. Southridge and Jasper are playing back-to-back tonight, hoping to bring two state championship trophies back home.

