Tri-State brewing companies helping Damsel Brew Pub owners after loss of son

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local brewing companies are joining together to help a brewing family after the unexpected loss of their son.

21-year old John Mills the third died in a motorcycle accident last week in Evansville.

His parents own Damsel Brew Pub.

Now, the brewing companies are raising money.

“He was definitely a free spirit like we said and just a fun-loving, fun-loving guy and he was coming to his own,” Lori Mills, John Mills III’s mom said.

That’s Lori and John Mills talking about their 21-year-old son, John III.

“Lori and I were in the back away from everybody kind of watching the comedy show too, so we said goodbye, you know, we’ll see you tomorrow,” John Mills II, John Mills III’s dad said.

Recalling the last time they saw him alive.

“When John got the call, he said, ‘we gotta go. Johnnys been in a wreck, and we’re like, ok, ok, and we flew out of here,” Lori shared.

Their son, John, died in a motorcycle accident last Thursday; a parent’s worst nightmare.

“That look that he gave me when he said bye is going to be in my mind and in my heart, and I think that’s truly what helped get through this,” Lori shared.

Now having to shut down their business for three days, local brewing companies are stepping in to help.

“We’re doing a week-long giveback. Kind of in collaboration with other local small businesses just to give back a percentage of sales,” explained Lauren Burch, the owner of Jennings Street Public House in Newburgh. “Each business is different to the Mills’ family to help cover expenses.”

Ending this Friday places like Myriad Brewing Company, Beverage Barn in Henderson, and Jennings Street Public House supporting the Mills family.

“The beer community is very tight-knit. So a loss to one building is kind of a loss to the entire beer community, and we want to do what we can to support each other,” Burch said.

Lori and John are extremely grateful for the support.

“Really humbled and grateful for that,” John II stated. “We didn’t even know what to expect, who would do something like that.”

And with their son’s love for motorcycles, Lori and John are asking any motorcyclists to escort their son to his final resting place.

“Escort him to the cemetery from Pierre Funeral Home. If anybody else rides and would like to send him off, he would truly love that,” shared Lori. “And I think it would help us to help close.”

If you have a motorcycle and want to help send John the III to his final resting spot, you can find funeral information here for this Thursday.

Below you can find a list of all the brewing companies participating in the week of givebacks and the dates.

6/21: Carson’s Brewery

6/23: Myriad Brewing Company

6/23: Beverage Barn (Henderson)

6/25: Jennings Street Public House

6/26: Duffy’s PubHouse

All week: Smarty Pints Trivia

Adding 6/22: The family has started a gofundme. If you would like to contribute or share it, you can find it here.

