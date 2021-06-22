Southridge sees similarities in state finals opponent, Hanover Central

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s going to be a big night in Indianapolis for pretty much all of Dubois County! Both Southridge and Jasper will play for an IHSAA State Championship Tuesday night: the Raiders in Class 3A, and the Wildcats in Class 4A!

As for Southridge, they’re making their third straight trip to the state finals at Victory Field, albeit, a class higher, this year. The Raiders settled for runner-up trophies in their previous two state appearances, and the team is determined to get the job done this time.

“The Ridge” will take on Hanover Central this year -- a team that Southridge baseball head coach Gene Mattingly says is a bit like looking in the mirror.

“Hanover Central’s really good. They’ve been ranked number one for a reason all year long because they’re a really good team, and they have a murder’s row of 1 through 9,” said Coach Mattingly. “I told someone the other day they remind me of our 2019 team, with a beautiful blend of athleticism, power, speed, relentlessness, they’re gritty. It should be a heck of a game, and if our guys perform the way they’re capable of performing, we should have a tremendous game.”

“You wanna come out on top. That’s the end goal,” said Southridge senior, Chase Taylor. “The blue ribbon, that’s our motivation and goal. If we go up there and we play our best and do what we do, I think the outcome will take care of itself.”

Southridge will kick off Tuesday night’s Dubois County doubleheader in Indy, as they take on Hanover Central at 5 p.m. ET at Victory Field. Should be a fun evening for all the folks up in Huntingburg and Jasper.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.