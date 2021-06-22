Birthday Club
Southern Star announces renewable energy plans for Owensboro headquarters

Southern Star solar panel plans.
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline announced renewable energy plans coming to their corporate headquarters.

They say this summer, a solar array will be installed at their corporate headquarters off State Route 56 in Owensboro.

According to a press release, the array will generate enough electricity to offset the facility’s annual power demand.

Officials tell us this addition will make Southern Star’s headquarters the first known zero carbon-based energy facility of its size in Owensboro.

They say their office in Owensboro has about 200 workers.

“Southern Star is committed to reducing its carbon footprint in all communities we serve. We are proud to mark the beginning of this journey in Owensboro,” said President & CEO Jimmy Staton.

According to company leaders, construction for the 1200 megawatt system is expected to start this summer, with a completion date targeted for October 31, 2021.

Leaders tell us it will be located east of the headquarters ' property in an adjacent field occupying about four acres.

More information will be released during a groundbreaking event at 11 a.m.

