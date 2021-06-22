Birthday Club
Shell testing underway at Deaconess Aquatic Center

By William Putt
Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Deaconess Aquatic Center hit a big milestone.

[PREVIOUS: Signage now up at Deaconess Aquatic Center]

Brian Holtz with the parks and rec department tells us shell testing is underway at the new facility. Contractors are filling the 900,000-gallon pool and eyeballing its ability to hold water.

Once that’s done, they will drain the water and test the recreation pool.

This community is a swimming community. We know we have needed this for a long, again for a long time, so just excited to get the project completed and allow people in to once again enjoy the aquatic center,” shared Holtz.

The Deaconess Aquatic Center is expected to be open by the end of August.

