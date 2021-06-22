Police: 3 arrested after trying to cash fraudulent check at Evansville bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested on fraud and criminal gang activity charges Monday after police say they tried to cash a fraudulent check.

Officers responded to Indiana Members Credit Union on N. Saint Joseph Avenue. They say a woman tried to cash a fake check there.

Officers say they were told that a man had dropped the woman off and was outside in his car.

Police arrived and detained the man, identified as 38-year-old Eric Myers. They also detained his passenger, 56-year-old Agnes Miles.

EPD officers say the woman in the bank was identified as 31-year-old Abbeymay Strange.

According to an affidavit, Miles said she had some blank checks that she wanted to try and cash. Authorities discovered that Myers didn’t have an ID, so he was unable to cash the checks himself.

Officials say the two decided to ask Strange, who they found walking down the street. They reportedly offered Strange money in return for her trying to cash the check.

They say Strange then went into the bank with a check written to her by Miles for $800 on an account that belonged to Creekside Apartments.

Police say bank employees noticed the check was fraudulent. They asked Strange to stay there while they called 911.

Officers arrived at the bank and talked to Strange. She told them she was approached by Myers who offered her $400 to cash the check.

Bank employees told officers that Myers had already been to the bank earlier that day with another man who tried to cash a check without an ID.

Authorities say a representative of Creekside Apartments confirmed that they had been a victim of a previous fraud case.

The representative told police that Strange, Myers or Miles did not have permission to have or cash the business checks.

Police say they found another blank check on Myers that belonged to the apartment complex during a search.

All three were arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Detention Center.

Myers’ mugshot was not available at the time of this posting.

