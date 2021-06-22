Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Pleasant Wednesday, humidity and rain return for the weekend

6/21 14 First Alert at 10 p.m.
6/21 14 First Alert at 10 p.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A breath of fresh air over the Tri-State on Tuesday as morning lows dropped into the middle 50s, their lowest levels this month.  Sunny skies with low humidity for Wednesday with highs near 80.  By Thursday, winds will shift back around to the south and it will become noticeably more humid as highs climb into the upper 80s.  Clouds will be on the increase with a few showers late Thursday and widespread rainfall likely Friday through early next week.  Models are cranking out significant rainfall of 2-3″ over that period, so we will have to monitor for potential flooding.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little boy killed in house fire
Toddler killed in Madisonville fire
Crews called to Owensboro crash
OPD: Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Owensboro
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. motorcycle crash
Jessica Woodby
Woman arrested after 3 kids found alone in apartment, deputies say

Latest News

14 First Alert 6/22 - Midday
14 First Alert 6/22 - Midday
14 News at 11 a.m. - 6/22
14 News at 11 a.m. - 6/22
14 First Alert 6/22
14 First Alert 6/22
6/21 14 First Alert at 10 p.m.
Brighter, Cooler