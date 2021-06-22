Pleasant Wednesday, humidity and rain return for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A breath of fresh air over the Tri-State on Tuesday as morning lows dropped into the middle 50s, their lowest levels this month. Sunny skies with low humidity for Wednesday with highs near 80. By Thursday, winds will shift back around to the south and it will become noticeably more humid as highs climb into the upper 80s. Clouds will be on the increase with a few showers late Thursday and widespread rainfall likely Friday through early next week. Models are cranking out significant rainfall of 2-3″ over that period, so we will have to monitor for potential flooding.

