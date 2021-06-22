Birthday Club
Owensboro wastewater plants change plans that could impact your water bill

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A change in plans at Owensboro Wastewater could impact your sewage bill.

Regional Water Resource Agency had plans to build a third wastewater plant, but preliminary research showed it would cause more harm than good.

That third plant would cost around $30 million.

After looking into it, project leaders found it would cause problems in the existing plants that could affect water quality.

Instead, they’re upgrading equipment and filters at the current plants, which they say will cost around $25 million.

“Preliminary findings show that we didn’t need a third treatment plant due to the nutrient deficiency it would create at one of our other facilities, so that alone was enough to say we don’t need a third treatment plant. We’ll just upgrade our existing facilities,” explained RWRA engineering director Scott O’Bryan.

RWRA officials say Owensboro residents can expect water bills to change, but officials won’t know how much until fall.

