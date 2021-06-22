Otters riding 7-game winning streak as Krane endears himself to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters are playing great baseball, as they come off their longest and best homestand of the year, thus far. Evansville went 7-2 in their 9-game stay at home winning seven in a row, including two sweeps.

They’re the hottest team in the Frontier League now, and they have a league-best 17-6 record, as every team had Monday off. Everything has been going right during their amazing start.

Evansville leads the league in batting average and runs scored and is near the top in many other categories. 14 Sports spoke with one of the new Otters about it: Riley Krane, who’s become quite the fan favorite, in just a few weeks.

“I hope so. I don’t know. I’m a social guy out here, so I like to get to know folks and especially in a town like Evansville,” said Krane. “I mean, being in Chicago, there’s so many teams, so it’s really fun to be in a town where this is the focus. The fans have been great. Our pitching staff has been unbelievable. Offense has obviously been firing on all cylinders as well. I’ve never been to the playoffs in this league, so that was part of the goal too was to come to a winning team and play at a really high level, so I’m thrilled to be here.”

Krane and the Otters hit the road Tuesday, as they begin a three-game series at Joliet -- the team Krane actually played for back in 2019.

