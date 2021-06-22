Birthday Club
Lilly King and Mikaela Jenkins t-shirt sales benefiting area programs

Lilly and Mikaela t-shirts
Lilly and Mikaela t-shirts(Lilly King's Facebook page)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Team U.S.A. has two swimming Olympians, and you can support them both, as well as two area charities, all at the same time.

According to a post on Lilly King’s Facebook page, t-shirts can be ordered that say “Lilly and Mikaela - USA - Tokyo 2020.”

As we’ve reported Lilly King and Mikaela Jenkins made USA’s swimming teams for the Olympics and Paralympics, respectively.

Proceeds from the t-shirts sales will benefit the Vanderburgh County Special Olympics and a swimming program for the Evansville Dream Center.

The deadline to order is July 7.

The Olympics start Friday, July 23. The Paralympics start August 24. You can watch coverage on WFIE.

