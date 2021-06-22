Birthday Club
Kimball International announces new warehouse expansion in Jasper

(WFIE)
By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 10 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Kimball International announced Tuesday it is expanding its operations with a new warehouse expansion.

Officials say the new 220,000 square foot warehouse expansion will be on Jasper’s southside at Highway 231 and 12th Ave.

We’re told the new building will connect to an existing 150,000 square foot warehouse.

“With more than 2,800 employees, Kimball International has deep roots in the great state of Indiana. Jasper is home to our corporate headquarters, three manufacturing operations, and our current warehouse,” said Greg Meunier, Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Kimball International. “We’re always looking for ways to better serve our customers in an increasingly competitive market, and this state-of-the-art facility will help optimize our warehouse operations and provide more efficient transportation and logistics, with adjacent truck and trailer parking and easy access to I-64.”

“The expansion is a significant investment in our Jasper operations, and demonstrates our leadership in the industry, and our continued commitment to the community,” Meunier added.

Kimball says the new expansion is projected to be fully operational by September 2022.

