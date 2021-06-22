Jasper to face tough Fishers squad at baseball state finals

JASPER Ind. (WFIE) - It’s going to be a big night in Indianapolis for pretty much all of Dubois County. Both Southridge and Jasper will play for an IHSAA State Championship Tuesday night: the Raiders in Class 3A, and the Wildcats in Class 4A!

Terry Gobert’s squad will take on Fishers, who comes in with a deceiving 23-12 record, as they suffered many of their losses early in the season. The Tigers then got going and have won their last ten games coming into tomorrow’s showdown with Jasper.

Now, Fishers has only been to state once before, winning the state title in 2018. Meanwhile, the Jasper program will be playing in its 10th state title game. Jasper baseball head coach Terry Gobert tells us what to expect from the Tigers.

“People look at 12 losses, but they play in a tough conference and they like three games, and they’re playing against some big boys. It’s big boy baseball,” said Coach Gobert. “They have several good arms. They got several guys to choose from, and they got some really good players who are already committed or going somewhere next year. They only have three seniors on the whole roster, and they’re starting a couple freshman, and I think they just started gelling. We’ll have our hands full, but it’s just a fun opportunity to have.”

“Any team that’s playing in a state championship right now is playing really good baseball and on a winning streak,” said Jasper junior Ben Henke. “We’re gonna have our hands full, but as long as we do the little things right and just take care of business, come out mentally prepared to go out and win, I think we’ll be just fine.”

Jasper will take on Fishers tomorrow night at 8 p.m. eastern time at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.