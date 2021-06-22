Ind. reports new COVID death in Gibson Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 198 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 751,826 confirmed cases and 13,387 deaths.

One of Tuesday’s new deaths was in Gibson County.

According to the state map, there are three new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois and Pike counties, and zero new cases in Vanderburgh, Perry, Posey, and Spencer counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,559 cases, 400 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,222 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,862 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,872 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,738 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,453 cases, 95 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,383 cases, 34 deaths

