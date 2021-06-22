Ind. looks to reduce help wanted signs as unemployment benefits run out.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Extra unemployment benefits ran out for Hoosiers over the weekend.

That comes after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the state would end its participation in all federally funded pandemic insurance programs.

Companies all over Indiana are hiring, and the hope is by ending this, more companies will be able to get back to business as usual.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says they are thankful they have been able to stay staffed through the pandemic to get road work done.

However, they recently created some incentive to get more people on board, especially when they need additional drivers in the winter months to help clear the streets.

“We’ve actually started to hire people for CDL positions, regardless of whether they actually have a CDL at $19 an hour,” said Jason Tiller with INDOT. “That’s a stark contrast from what it used to be. I think it was on average around $16.”

INDOT says they also pay for drivers to get their CDL, and it’s all in an effort to be more competitive.

INDOT is also hosting a statewide job fair on June 24. You can find more information on their website.

If you go to the state’s unemployment website, they also have plenty of helpful information on there about creating a resume, cover letter and information on job fairs.

