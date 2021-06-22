Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear to unveil incentive plan to get Kentuckians back to work

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear plans to offer incentives to get Kentuckians back to work Tuesday.

Republican lawmakers blame the lack of workers on enhanced jobless benefits.

But Governor Beshear has defended the $300 dollars in extra weekly federal unemployment payments, citing the extra cash helps the state’s economy.

Beshear is set to provide details at 2 p.m. central.

