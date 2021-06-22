EVSC names new Bosse head football coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse High School teacher and current assistant football coach, Stephan Mullen, has been appointed as Bosse’s new head coach.

That happened during Monday night’s EVSC Board of Trustees meeting.

EVSC officials tell us that Mullen has been involved with Bosse’s football program for the past seven years, serving as both offensive and defensive coordinators.

He has also been an assistant baseball coach at the high school.

School corporation leaders say as a student-athlete, Mullen was a part of the Reitz High School football team that won two 4A state championships and was undefeated in conference play for three years.

According to the EVSC, the Reitz team was ranked by USA Today as the 39th best team in the country.

“I am so excited to announce Stephan as the new head coach for Bosse football,” said Andy Owen, EVSC director of athletics. “During his student teaching at Washington Middle School years ago, Stephan developed a passion for the students and families of the Bosse attendance district, a passion that continues today. Now, as a teacher at Bosse, Stephan is embedded in his student athletes’ lives every day, and I can’t think of a better coach and role model for our student-athletes than Stephan.”

Mullen received a bachelor’s of science degree from the University of Southern Indiana in 2015 and a master’s degree in school administration and leadership from USI in 2020. Mullen currently serves as a special education teacher at Bosse.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.