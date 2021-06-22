Birthday Club
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley(Benton County District Attorney Matthew Stowe)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, TN. (WFIE) - An Evansville youth minister has been arrested on sexual battery and rape charges in Tennessee.

Officials say 32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley has been arrested on one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

The Office of the District Attorney General in Tennessee states Henley is employed as a youth minister at Washington Avenue Church of Christ in Evansville. Formerly, officials state Henley was a pastor at Holladay Community Church and was an unpaid volunteer girls basketball coach at Holladay Primary School in Holladay, Tennessee.

“This arrest is the result of an extensive ongoing investigation through the coordination of several agencies,” states District Attorney Matthew F. Stowe. “I am very pleased with the team effort of all parties. This case typifies the issues that law enforcement face in dealing with sexual crimes involving minors, which have increased in the wake of the imposed COVID isolation.”

According to authorities, the case involves multiple victims ranging in age from 12 to 16 years of age and, so far, jurisdiction involves three states.

We’re told he was booked into the Benton County Jail in Tennessee on June 18, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned Wednesday.

Law enforcement believes there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone who may have any additional information is asked to contact investigators at the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at 731-584-4632.

