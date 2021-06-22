Evansville Country Club hosts 27th annual Deaconess Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Country Club hosted the 27th annual Deaconess Classic Monday to help raise funds for the women’s clinic.

The organization is almost entirely run by women in support of women who are un- or underinsured. The theme of the event is “superhero’s” representing the people who have worked to make a difference.

The event included a golf clinic with 2019 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Champion Ina Kim-Shaad who said she was happy to support the cause.

”What they do is just so wonderful,” said Kim-Shaad. “Women supporting women truly and women in need here in the Tri-State area. These women who maybe don’t have access to the resources and these women who do, making it possible. I just think it’s so wonderful because it’s something that affects everybody.”

They’ve raised $3 million so far.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.