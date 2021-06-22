Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A homicide investigation is underway in Georgia, and the victim has ties to the Evansville area.

Atlanta Police say it started after Brittany Wicklein was reported missing Thursday.

Their report shows someone yelled at Wicklein to get in his car, and when she did, he sped off.

Friends say when they called her, a man answered who threatened her life and demanded money.

They say about 27 hours later, her body was found in the city of South Fulton.

WXIA reports Wicklein was the mother of two children.

We’re told she’s from the Evansville area, and several friends who live in Evansville have made social posts about her death.

(Note: Some elements of this story came from our NBC sister station, WXIA)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.