Dubois Co. ready to take over Victory Field to cheer on Jasper & Southridge

Raiders & Wildcats play at 5:00 and 8:00 eastern time
By Aaron Hancock
Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO. (WFIE) - It’s going to be a big day Tuesday on the high school baseball diamond as both Jasper and Southridge play for an IHSAA state championship up in Indianapolis.

Now, they’re not playing against each other: the Raiders will take on Hanover Central in the Class 3A game while the Wildcats battle Fishers in Class 4A. They play back-to-back too, so pretty much, all of Dubois County will be at Victory Field.

It should make for quite the atmosphere, as both fan bases cheer for each other’s teams, and players and coaches from each team are appreciative of the support.

“Well, you know what, we’ve always had a good crowd, and the Raiders will have a huge crowd, and our fans actually will be arriving early,” said Jasper baseball head coach, Terry Gobert. “We’re pulling for them big time. They’re our local; they’re good guys. Kids today get along pretty well, and we certainly want the Southridge Raiders, I mean, it’s so hard to get there like they’ve done, and I hope they finish the deal.”

“The respect is still there, and now you get to cheer each other on,” said Southridge baseball head coach Gene Mattingly. “Hopefully we win at 5 and they win at 8, and the county celebrates two state championships.”

So, it’ll be Southridge starting at 5 p.m. ET followed by Jasper playing around 8 p.m. ET, both up at Victory Field.

14 Sports will be there and will have all the coverage.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

