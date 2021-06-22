Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Deputy Chief David Crafton to become next Henderson Sheriff

By Jill Lyman
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - All members of Henderson Fiscal Court agreed to appoint Deputy Chief David Crafton as Henderson County Sheriff upon Sheriff Brady’s retirement.

The vote was made Tuesday morning after Sheriff Brady’s recommendation to the court.

He’s retiring June 30.

[Previous: Henderson Co. Sheriff Ed Brady announces his retirement after 52 years in law enforcement]

Sheriff Brady read a final statement to fiscal court Tuesday morning.

It was met with a standing ovation by everyone in the room.

”I thought about coming out at a quarter to 12 my last night and stopping one last vehicle. Then saying to them, ‘I would write you a ticket, but I don’t have time because I’m going to retire,’ then going on back to the house,” said Sheriff Ed Brady.

Crafton will be sworn in July 2. He will finish out Brady’s term until the end of 2022. To remain sheriff past that, Crafton will have be elected.

Deputy Chief David Crafton
Deputy Chief David Crafton(WFIE Archives)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little boy killed in house fire
Toddler killed in Madisonville fire
Crews called to Owensboro crash
OPD: Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Owensboro
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. motorcycle crash
Jessica Woodby
Woman arrested after 3 kids found alone in apartment, deputies say

Latest News

Lilly and Mikaela t-shirts
Lilly King and Mikaela Jenkins t-shirt sales benefiting area programs
Green River District reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 21 more cases since last Fri.
Bear sighting in Centerville, Illinois
Residents spot bear in White Co., Ill.
Left: Abbeymay Strange. Right: Agnes Miles.
Police: 3 arrested after trying to cash fraudulent check at Evansville bank