Deputy Chief David Crafton to become next Henderson Sheriff

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - All members of Henderson Fiscal Court agreed to appoint Deputy Chief David Crafton as Henderson County Sheriff upon Sheriff Brady’s retirement.

The vote was made Tuesday morning after Sheriff Brady’s recommendation to the court.

He’s retiring June 30.

[Previous: Henderson Co. Sheriff Ed Brady announces his retirement after 52 years in law enforcement]

Sheriff Brady read a final statement to fiscal court Tuesday morning.

It was met with a standing ovation by everyone in the room.

”I thought about coming out at a quarter to 12 my last night and stopping one last vehicle. Then saying to them, ‘I would write you a ticket, but I don’t have time because I’m going to retire,’ then going on back to the house,” said Sheriff Ed Brady.

Crafton will be sworn in July 2. He will finish out Brady’s term until the end of 2022. To remain sheriff past that, Crafton will have be elected.

Deputy Chief David Crafton (WFIE Archives)

