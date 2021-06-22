Daviess Co. High School graduate featured on reboot of NBC show

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - The highly-anticipated reboot of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl returns Tuesday night on NBC, with NFL superstar Peyton Manning as the host.

For some people in Daviess County, Manning won’t be the only familiar face on air.

Daviess County High School graduate Alec Phelps will also be featured in the show.

Phelps graduated from Daviess County in 2019. He is now a junior at the University of Alabama, where he competes on the school’s quiz bowl team.

Phelps says a mentor in the program got him interested in applying for NBC’S Capital One College Bowl.

Phelps describes it as a fast-pace, quick-recall trivia competition, where students have to be the smartest and the fastest on the buzzer to win.

“Peyton Manning, he reads the questions,” says Phelps, “and his brother, Cooper, provides comedic relief.”

Rival universities go head-to-head in the trivia tournament, with $1 million in scholarships on the line.

Phelps says hanging out with Peyton Manning was one of his most memorable moments during the “life-changing experience.”

”I think the highlight of my trip was standing next to Peyton Manning, getting a picture, having him fist-bump me,” says Phelps. “Even though he went to Tennessee, and maybe beat us once, it was still a blast to get to meet somebody that is as big of a legend as Peyton Manning.”

Phelps said the hardest part is not being able to talk about the show with family and friends.

“Oh, absolutely,” says Phelps.

Capital One College Bowl airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. CT on NBC.

“If you want to see a student from Owensboro show what he knows on television,” says Phelps, “I think you have to tune in.”

