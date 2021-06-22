Birthday Club
City of Owensboro adds Lincoln statue to art collection

By William Putt
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro has added a new sculpture to its art collection.

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art started the river art program more than a decade ago as a way to acquire a public art collection for the city. A statue of President Abraham Lincoln is the 9th addition to the collection.

It’s now sitting in front of city hall.

“It’s a wonderful statement of the city commitment to the arts in Owensboro,” shared assistant director Jason Hayden at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art. “This will be the 9th sculpture in the municipal collection.”

Those nine sculptures are spread throughout the city with several along the riverfront.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

