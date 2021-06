CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - The Carmi Police Department wants everyone to know that the 2021 Angie’s Army 5K Fun Run, Walk, and Stroll is coming up this Friday beginning at 6:30 pm.

The event will line up along Cherry St. in front of the ELKS.

All intersections will be manned with Carmi Police and Auxiliary Officers, Carmi Fire and EMA, and Angie’s Army Volunteers to keep everyone safe.

