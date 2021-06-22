Brighter, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A break in the heat that will usher in comfortable winds from the Great Lakes. Clear and sharply cooler this morning as lows drop into the mid-50s. Monday morning started with a warm low of 81-degrees. Brilliant sunshine through the day as high temps only reach the mid-70s.

Wednesday, expect a chilly start under clear skies as lows drop into the mid-50s. Sunny skies and slightly warmer with high temps sneak into the lower 80s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer behind southerly winds. High temps in the upper 80s with isolated thunderstorms late.

