Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

House will form new committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack

An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to...
An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she is creating a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private remarks.

The new committee comes after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little boy killed in house fire
Toddler killed in Madisonville fire
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Crews called to Owensboro crash
OPD identifies driver in deadly single-vehicle crash
Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. motorcycle crash
Jessica Woodby
Woman arrested after 3 kids found alone in apartment, deputies say

Latest News

CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mariah, Alec, Brandon -- (Photo by:...
Daviess Co. High School graduate featured on reboot of NBC show
City of Owensboro adds Lincoln statue to art collection
City of Owensboro adds Lincoln statue to art collection
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for the first time on Tuesday, June 22, said he will support...
Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution
32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee