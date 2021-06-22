Birthday Club
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police.

Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.

Authorities say a person who was believed to have been shot by the gunman was taken to a hospital and died.

The attacker also was shot and killed.

Officials didn’t describe the circumstances of the shooting in the city about 7 miles northwest of Denver.



