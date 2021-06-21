Woman arrested after 3 kids found alone in apartment, deputies say
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Haubstadt woman is facing three counts of neglect after deputies say three children were found alone in an apartment.
It happened Sunday around 7 p.m.
Deputies say they got a call about a little girl screaming in an apartment complex on West Gibson Street in Haubstadt.
They say a maintenance worker found the girl and two siblings alone.
As they were investigating, deputies say 29-year-old Jessica Woodby showed up.
She was arrested and taken to jail.
The Division of Family Services was called in to help.
