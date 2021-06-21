Traffic Alert: Sinkhole blocking part of Morgan at Boeke

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville.

Dispatchers say a sinkhole was reported at the intersection of Morgan Ave. and Boeke Road.

They say authorities called for barricades in the westbound lane of Morgan near the curb.

Drivers in the area should use caution.

INDOT assessed the situation, and now say Evansville city crews are on the way because it’s their sewer.

Happening now INDOT crews are on the scene of a potential sink hole situation here in the westbound lane on Morgan between Boeke and Oak hill. They are assessing and we are on scene waiting to learn details. #evansville pic.twitter.com/1lf6Ao7y68 — Chellsie Parker (@Chellsie14News) June 21, 2021

