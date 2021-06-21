Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Sinkhole blocking part of Morgan at Boeke

Sinkhole developing on Morgan Ave.
Sinkhole developing on Morgan Ave.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville.

Dispatchers say a sinkhole was reported at the intersection of Morgan Ave. and Boeke Road.

They say authorities called for barricades in the westbound lane of Morgan near the curb.

Drivers in the area should use caution.

INDOT assessed the situation, and now say Evansville city crews are on the way because it’s their sewer.

