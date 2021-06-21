Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries.

A report to the National Weather Service says a least four injuries were reported in Naperville, where a dozen homes were damaged and numerous large trees were downed by a probable tornado late Sunday.

Officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said a tornado touched down late Sunday.

There were no reports of significant injuries in the community.

The threat for wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, and the severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

Severe thunderstorms also brought gusting winds and drenching rains to parts of Michigan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Dispatch: Crews called to fire in Vanderburgh Co.
Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Rockport Elementary teacher, family injured in crash returning from vacation

Latest News

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook launches podcasts, live audio service
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado damage seen in suburban Chicago
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect says he won’t meet with Biden
Jessica Woodby
Woman arrested after 3 kids found alone in apartment, deputies say