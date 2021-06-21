Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more...
According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated today than they were 30 years ago.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study appears to show a more segregated America, at least in major metropolitan areas.

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated now than they were 30 years ago.

This comes despite fair housing laws and other policies designed to increase integration.

The study’s lead author said one possible reason for this is because Asians and Hispanics, the fastest-growing minority groups, are not integrating with white communities.

The research does not explain why that is happening but notes segregated communities of color typically have less access to health care and experience more police brutality.

Some of the most segregated communities include cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York and Philadelphia.

The biggest decreases in segregation have been seen in the southern United States. Cities like San Antonio, Miami and Savannah, Georgia, are more fully integrated than they were three decades ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. motorcycle crash
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Dispatch: Crews called to fire in Vanderburgh Co.
Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Jessica Woodby
Woman arrested after 3 kids found alone in apartment, deputies say

Latest News

About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of...
US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
Fix underway on Morgan Ave sinkhole
Fix underway on Morgan Ave sinkhole
From left, U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim, South Korea's Special...
US envoy hopes N. Korea responds positively on offered talks
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns that North Korea is struggling to maintain food supplies.
North Korea struggles with food shortage